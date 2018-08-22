Police seek help in identifying two Lancaster retail theft suspects

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two female suspects in a retail theft that occurred Tuesday morning at a Walmart store on Fruitville Pike.

According to police, the women entered the store on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike, at 9:58 a.m. One of them put two computers, valued at $972.88, in a shopping cart, and covered them with a jacket. Both then left the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit a tip online.