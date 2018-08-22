× Police seek identity of women accused of stealing tobacco product in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of two women after tobacco products were stolen from a shop.

On August 13 around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia for a theft that had just occurred.

The caller told police that a heavy-set black woman grabbed a tobacco product and ran.

The woman was wearing a black shirt, jean shorts, a scarf around her head, and large hoop earrings.

She was not alone, as she was accompanied by another unidentified woman in the picture.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or the identity of the females in the pictures is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.