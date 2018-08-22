× ‘Redneck woman’ singer Gretchen Wilson arrested after ‘disturbance’ on flight

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested at a Connecticut airport on Tuesday after she became “belligerent” while being questioned about a disturbance on a flight, according to WTIC.

Wilson was charged with breach of peace after a “minor disturbance” on an incoming flight at Bradley International Airport. Troopers told WTIC Wilson became “belligerent” on the tarmac while being questioned about the incident.

Wilson’s bond was set at $1,000 and her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

Wilson, best known for her single “Redneck Woman,” was scheduled to perform at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut on Wednesday.