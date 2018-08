LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Members of a water rescue team helped evacuate sheep from rising water Wednesday morning.

According to the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, the team was en route to evacuate sheep from flood waters of the Conestoga River around 10 a.m. on August 22.

Members from out water team are currently enroute to assist Station 62 (Witmer) with evacuating sheep from rising water. This is the 9th call for our water team since 11:30 pm last night. — Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company (@Engine15Truck) August 22, 2018

There is no word if any sheep were injured in the rescue.