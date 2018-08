× Southbound lanes on Route 222 in Lancaster County closed due to flooding at Route 272/Oregon Pike

LANCASTER COUNTY — Due to flooding of the Conestoga River near the roadway, all southbound lanes of Route 222 have been closed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The closure is near Route 272/Oregon Pike, according to 511pa.com.

UPDATE: Flooding on US 222 southbound at To PA 272/Oregon Pike. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 22, 2018

