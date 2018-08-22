× State Police warn of tech support scam

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are warning the public of a tech support scam.

A 66-year-old victim reported to police that her computer began to alarm, indicating that there was a computer virus. The error message informed the Pottsville resident to call a tech support number, according to police.

The victim called the number and was guided through a virus removal process, police say. The victim immediately hung up the phone when the unknown suspect said the service would cost $400.