Troop H in Carlisle moves to new facility

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police Troop H in Carlisle has moved to a new facility.

On August 9, the new station opened to the public at 2 Dunwoody Drive in South Middleton Township.

The mailing address is 2 Dunwoody Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015.

According to the State Police release, demographics have shifted in Cumberland County, and a growing population and thriving economy have increased the need for law enforcement services.

At 14,371 square feet, the new station is twice the size of the old facility, which had been in use since 1997.

The old building on Commerce Avenue was returned to the landlord.