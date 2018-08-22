× Wrightsville man accused of attacking victim in Central Booking holding cell

YORK — Police have charged a 36-year-old Wrightsville man with aggravated assault and simple assault after he allegedly attacked a cellmate while being held in Central Booking at the York County Courthouse in July.

Joshua Lee Kopp, of the 1100 block of Knightsview Drive, was charged last week, according to a criminal complaint filed by York City Police.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on July 8, police say.

According to police, the officer dispatched to Central Booking found a victim with numerous injuries to his face and a chipped tooth in a holding cell in Central Booking. The victim told police he did not remember anything that had happened since his arrival in the cell.

Deputies in Central Booking told police that none of them had witnessed the fight, and other detainees in the cell told them they hadn’t seen anything. One suspect, later identified as Kopp, told police the victim had “gotten in his face,” and when the victim refused to back off, Kopp admitted to hitting the victim twice in the face.