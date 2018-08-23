× Cardinals reinstate York County Native, Steve Keim, as GM

ARIZONA– The Cardinals have reinstated Steve Keim as the team’s general manager.

About five weeks ago, Keim was suspended after being arrested for DUI earlier this summer.

He was also fined $200,000 and the Cardinals mandated that Keim complete counseling, evaluation, and a DUI education course.

In February of this year, Keim received a a four-year contract extension.

Since taking over as the team’s general manager in 2013, Keim has overhauled the Cardinals’ roster and is fifth in the league in wins.