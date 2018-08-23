Cumberland County DA pursues death penalty in re-sentencing hearing for convicted cop killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - A man convicted and sentenced to death for killing a police officer in Cumberland County in 1994 will get a re-sentencing hearing. The district attorney says he will seek the death penalty.

It's been 23-years since Seifullah Adbul-Salaam was convicted and sentenced to death for the killing of New Cumberland Police Officer Willis Cole.

"Willis Cole was 23 at the time," said Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert. "A young father, just needlessly shot down over the robbery of a coin store."

Abdul-Salaam's conviction has been in constant appeal since 1995. In July of this year, a new penalty phase hearing was granted after an appeals court ruled Abdul-Salaam's attorney should have called witnesses to testify about abuse he suffered growing up. Ebert is planning to uphold the death penalty in the re-sentencing hearing.

"The law says, the penalty must be death if the aggravating circumstances outweigh the mitigating circumstances," said Ebert.

Ebert has submitted these four aggravating circumstances:

Cole was a peace officer who was killed in performance of his duties.

Abdul-Salaam committed the killing while in perpetration of a felony.

Abdul-Salaam knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victim.

Abdul-Salaam has a significant history of felony convictions involving violence.

"You don't find a list of aggravating circumstances from my perspective, that's compelling as this one," said Ebert.

Now, 24-years after the death of Cole, a light remains on for him outside of D&S Coins in New Cumberland. The coin store is the one Abdul-Salaam robbed before shooting and killing Cole. Dale Rishel, D&S Coins owner who was tied up by Abdul-Salaam during the robbery, did not want to speak with us on camera about the latest developments in the case but tells, us while he doesn't even know if he believes in the death penalty, he does believe without a doubt Abdul-Salaam should receive the death penalty for what he did.

Ebert has asked in filings the re-sentencing hearing be held before November 14th, 2018.