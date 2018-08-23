× Dauphin man facing charges after allegedly shooting dog, beating another to death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Dauphin man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a dog and beating another to death.

Bryan Gardner, 47, is facing aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals charges for the incident.

On March 19, police were contacted when a caller found the deceased dogs in a roadside ditch on Clarks Valley Road near Victoria Round.

Troopers found that one dog had a gunshot wound to the abdomen while another had significant trauma to its head and stomach.

During the investigation, police received a tip that Gardner was the owner of the dogs, and a review of his cell phone records revealed incriminating evidence that gave investigators enough to formally charge him.

Gardner was arraigned on August 22 on $15,000 unsecured bail.