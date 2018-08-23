Dry stretch ahead starts with a cooler and comfortable day on Thursday

COMFY END TO THE WEEK: A wonderful stretch of weather closes out the week! Humidity levels have dropped, and skies have cleared throughout Central PA. Temperatures are lower to start this morning, with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds. The humidity stays low, bringing a nice break to the region for the first time in weeks! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Most spots are in the 70s, though. It’s a refreshing day. It’s clear, cool and calm through the night. Temperatures fall into the 50s. Crack open the windows! Friday brings plenty of blue skies to the region after the cool and comfy start. Humidity levels are still low for this time of year, and temperatures are just a touch higher. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NICE WEEKEND FORECAST AHEAD: A fabulous weekend forecast is ahead for the region. Saturday continues the bountiful sunshine after yet another cooler and comfortable start. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity creeps up slightly, but it won’t start to feel muggy again until Sunday. Sunday is mainly dry under partly cloudy skies, and it’s warmer. There’s a small chance for a couple thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s.

TOASTY START NEXT WEEK: Monday is even warmer, and there’s the chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tuesday is hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures are toasty, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle to even upper 90s at times. A couple thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out. Wednesday brings more of the same, with more heat and humidity. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle to upper 90s.

Have a great Thursday!