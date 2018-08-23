Enjoying cooler dry time through the weekend

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Temperatures this evening fall through the 70s and into the 60s. Morning lows dip into the upper-50s with clear skies. We get plenty of sunshine both Friday and Saturday with highs in the low-80s. Humidity levels remain at some of the lowest levels we’ve seen in weeks, so make the most of it if you can!

HEAT RETURNS: Humidity and temperatures get a bit of a bump into the mid-80s for Sunday. A stray late shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the overwhelming majority of the area stays dry. High temperatures jump into the 90s with near-oppressively muggy conditions once again by Monday and into most of next week. Stray thunderstorm chances return each day of the week, but any activity that develops would be short-lived and could put down some locally heavy rain. Otherwise, most locations stay dry as we finish up the month of August.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long