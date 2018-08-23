× Father arrested, son wanted after scamming victim out of $6,000 in Lancaster County paving hoax

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man while another is in custody after allegedly scamming a victim out of $6,000 in a paving hoax.

Cornelius Stanley, 46, and Joseph Stanley, 22, of New Hampshire, are facing theft by deception and deceptive or fraudulent business practices.

On June 29, the father and son were allegedly doing business as “American Asphalt Paving” and scammed the victim out of $6,000.

The duo and an additional accomplice told the victim that they had left over materials from another job and would pave his driveway at a discount.

Despite the victim telling them to stop, the men began work on the driveway.

Then, the group told the victim that they ran out of material and would need $6,000 to complete the job.

The Stanley duo received the money, but failed to complete the job.

Cornelius Stanley is currently incarcerated in Bedford County after leading State Troopers on a vehicle pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Joseph Stanley’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and anyone with information is asked to contact East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.