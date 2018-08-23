× Flooding delays completion of new Route 772 bridge in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The scheduled restoration of the bridge carrying Route 772 (Rothsville Road) over Lititz Run in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, has been delayed until late September. The bridge was previously scheduled to be completed in early September. However, flooding at the bridge site has adversely affected the construction schedule.

Motorists will continue to be detoured around the bridge closure by way of Route 501, Route 722 and Route 272 until the new bridge opens.

In the event of more unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may still change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-261 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, visit www.parapidbridges.com. Additional information on P3 programs in Pennsylvania can be found at www.p3forpa.pa.gov or by calling the project hotline at 877-444-9990 or emailinfo@parapidbridges.com.

SOURCE: Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners