Former correction officer charged after paraphernalia found in bathroom at York County Prison

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., York County — A former correction officer at York County Prison faces charges after drug paraphernalia was found in an employee bathroom at the facility in early August.

Police filed contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia charges against 39-year-old Amanda Anderson on Thursday.

On August 2, another correction officer went into a women’s bathroom at the prison. The guard observed a convenience store rewards card, a small drinking straw and a small bag bundled together, according to the criminal complaint.

Video surveillance showed Anderson to be the last guard inside prior to the paraphernalia being located.

Police spoke with Anderson on August 14 in reference to the contraband. The complaint states that Anderson acknowledged that she has an addiction to heroin and claimed ownership of the paraphernalia.

“Anderson told me [Trooper Tyler Stepanchick] she would occasionally bring heroin in the prison and snort it to get through her shift,” Trooper Stepanchick wrote in the criminal complaint.

Anderson admitted that she used the heroin on August 2 in the employee bathroom and believed it either fell out of her pocket or she forgot it in the bathroom upon department, according to the complaint.

She also told the trooper that she did not buy, sell or give any heroin to other inmates or officers at the prison, the complaint adds.