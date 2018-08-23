FOX43 Capitol Beat – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale was this week’s guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

DePasquale joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel with a heavy heart, after this week’s passing of his press secretary, Susan Woods. DePasquale shared some of his thoughts and memories of his longtime professional partner.

The York County Democrat also discussed his push to legalize recreational marijuana, despite Governor Wolf telling KDKA radio in August that Pennsylvania citizens weren’t ready for legalized pot. DePasquale claims taxing marijuana would lead to a $580 million annual windfall.