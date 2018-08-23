Fringe Festival takes center stage in York showcasing art, theatre, music and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- A festival of live art and music continues tonight in the city of York. It’s the first-ever York Fringe Festival putting a spotlight on theatre, music and art. It kicked off last night and continues into the weekend.

The first-ever York Fringe Festival is described as a craft beer or a frappe from a coffee shop by organizers who say the festival takes theatre, music and art and combine them in a blender to create a drink that is rich in artistic endeavors like never before seen or heard.

The live arts are described as burlesque, cabaret, circus, multimedia, spoken word and more.

Not only will the York Fringe Festival be a great experience to see something never before seen in York, but organizers say it will also strengthen the local economy. Organizers say arts are good for local merchants, reporting that attendees at events like this tend to spend almost $25.00 per person beyond the cost of admission on items such as meals, parking and babysitters.

