Harrisburg man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance relating a fatal overdose that occurred on the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike in December 2017, Lower Allen Township Police say.

Jayre Jackson, of the 2000 block of North 5th Street, was already in Dauphin County Prison for unrelated offenses when the new charges against him were filed this week. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date, police say.

According to police, the victim died of an overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is sometimes mixed with heroin by drug dealers to increase the potency. Fentanyl is believed to be approximately 50 times more potent than heroin, police say.

Investigators determined that Jackson sold the fentanyl that ultimately killed the victim, police say.