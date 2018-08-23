× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (August 23, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll take you to the FOX43 Blood Drive, happening today until 5:00pm at Penn State York. In conjunction with the American Red Cross, we’re asking you to help fill our area’s urgent need for blood donations. There will be giveaways and prizes, plus you can meet members of the FOX43 News team. Check out redcrossblood.org/fox43 for more information. If you can’t make it out today, you can watch our coverage live from the event coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a 24 year old murder case that is back in the news. Seifullah Abdul-Salaam was convicted in the 1994 shooting death of New Cumberland police officer Willis Cole, but has won the right to appeal his death penalty. Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert is reviewing the case and deciding whether or not the original death sentence should stay in place. Abdul-Salaam’s claim is that he was abused by a violent father. His attorney states that had that information been presented at the original trial, the death penalty might have been removed as a sentencing option. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.