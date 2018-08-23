× Lancaster man charged with peering into homes, masturbating

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 31-year-old Lancaster man with indecent exposure, open lewdness, loitering, and prowling in connection to a Sunday night incident on the 800 block of Skyline Drive.

According to police, three different people observed Roudnel Bosquet peering into residential windows and masturbating with his penis exposed. The witnesses said Roudnel was walking around the rear of the homes and hiding behind bushes.