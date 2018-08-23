× Man accused of attacking his girlfriend’s father at Lancaster bar

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 21-year-old Lancaster man is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he attacked the father of his pregnant girlfriend last Friday at a Lancaster bar.

Ian Joseph Battle, of the 3500 block of Marietta Avenue, is accused of entering Tobias Frogg on the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue at 10:38 p.m., Manor Township Police say. He immediately attacked the victim, knocking him off his barstool and punching him several times before the victim fell to the floor, according to police. Witnesses told police he continued to attack the victim as he was on the ground, unconscious, before an off-duty constable stepped in to stop the assault.

Police say Battle later admitted that he had come to the bar to confront the victim over something the victim had said to his daughter, Battle’s girlfriend.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police say.