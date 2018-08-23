Mechanicsburg woman charged after alleged physical assaults

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Mechanicsburg woman is accused of physically assaulting two victims.

Rebecca Barrett, 32, turned herself into police Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

A day prior, police responded to a reported assault in the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. Upon arrival, the assault was no longer active and the suspect, later identified as Barrett, fled.

An investigation revealed that Barrett nearly struck a female relative with her vehicle and then allegedly began to assault her. She then physically assaulted a male acquaintance, using her keys as a weapon, police allege.

Both victims were treated at the scene by emergency personnel for their injuries.

Barrett is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.