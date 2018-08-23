Middletown mayor defends police department following chief’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"You have to roll with punches, and we certainly have taken our share.”

Middletown Borough Mayor James Curry releasing his second statement on Thursday, defending the police department that is now without their chief.

“These are the officers that tie the shoes of your children when they see them on the sidewalk. These are the officers that are playing basketball with the youth in Hoffer park. They’re the officers volunteering to be a part of different events like Mayoral Madness to raise money for the borough. That is what Middletown policing is all about,” said Mayor Curry.

Chief George Mouchette was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and attempted rape.

Court documents allege he was meeting with a woman in his office when he pushed her onto his desk and assaulted her.

“It’s disheartening. Especially with National Night Out not even two weeks ago, and this happens? This really doesn’t look good,” said Jorge Burgos, a Middletown resident.

Former council president Chris McNamara made statements this week saying the police department has seen a revolving door of leadership, and it should be shut down.

McNamara also said Mouchette was not properly vetted, but Mayor Curry says the hiring process was exhaustive.

“Nothing pointed to any likelihood of a decision to engage in a criminal act,” said Curry.

McNamara could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Curry reminds the community the actions of one person are not reflective of the entire department, and community members that we spoke with say this incident has not impacted their trust in the borough.

“They’re just going to do what has to be done here and move ahead. It is generally a good and safe town,” said Curry.

Mouchette is suspended without pay, and is currently free on bail.