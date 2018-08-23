× Phillies acquire left-handed reliever from White Sox

PHILADELPHIA– Just because it’s mid-August doesn’t mean that trades can’t go down in Major League Baseball.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen by acquiring left-handed reliever Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Felix Paulino.

Avilan, 29, is in the midst of his seventh Major League season, and has a 3.86 ERA over 58 games and 39.2 innings with Chicago.

He’s primarily a lefty specialist, holding left-handed batters to a line of .146/.205/.146 this season.

Avilan is eligible for arbitration this off season, meaning he could be a member of the Phillies’ 2019 bullpen as well.