× Police: 7-year-old child airlifted to Hershey Children’s Hospital after Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 7-year-old child was airlifted to Hershey Children’s Hospital Thursday following a crash in Eden Township. Two others occupants were transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The accident occurred on Valley Road (Route 372) at the intersection of Hess Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Chevrolet Equinox, heading westbound, attempted to make a left turn onto Hess Road, and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound, according to State Police. The Equinox was hit on its front right passenger side.

Police say the Equinox was then pushed backwards into a guardrail and came to rest facing west in the eastbound lane, blocking traffic.

The Silverado, which came to rest facing south in the westbound lane, lost its trailer, which was impacted by a Dodge Ram that was traveling behind the Silverado, police add.

According to police, the occupants from the Silverado and Dodge Ram were uninjured.

The Silverado continued eastbound and rotated clockwise, coming to rest facing south in the westbound lane, police add.

State Police are still conducting a crash investigation. The road will be re-open shortly.