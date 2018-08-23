× Salisbury Township man facing charges after son falls into feed mixer, dies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Salisbury Township man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges regarding the death of his 4-year-old son that was killed when he fell into a feed mixer at his family’s farm earlier this year.

Alvin Beiler, 41, is facing involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident.

It was determined that Beiler showed gross negligence and recklessness by starting the feed mixer and not knowing the whereabouts of the boy, according to police.

Beiler had reportedly seen the boy just minutes earlier playing by the mixer’s hopper.

Beiler also admitted that the boy was known to play around that piece of equipment.

He told police that he “lost track of his son” and even thought to himself, “Where did he get to?” but still turned on the mixer.

Police were dispatched to the farm in the 500 block of Cambridge Road around 9:15 p.m. on May 30, and found the boy submerged in feed in the mixer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beiler was arraigned on Wednesday when bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

