York County man arrested twice in under 24 hours for domestic incident

YORK COUNTY — Southwestern Regional Police say they arrested a 50-year-old Seven Valleys man two times in less than 24 hours for an ongoing domestic incident earlier this week.

Matthew Ray Miller, of the 3800 block of Tunnel Hill Road, was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday after a woman at his home called 911, claiming she was barricaded in a room in the house and that Miller, allegedly armed with a knife, was attempting to enter the room to harm her.

When officers arrived, they heard yelling inside the home, and entered to find Miller brandishing a 5-inch hunting knife, police say. The officers observed a multitude of knife marks on the door to the room where the victim said she was hiding. Miller was taken into custody and charged with assault, terroristic threats, and other offenses. He was taken to York County Prisoner Intake.

At 11:30 a.m. the next day, police say, the same victim called police again to report that Miller was back at the residence after posting bond and being granted his release from prison. One of the conditions of Miller’s bond was that he was prohibited from returning to the residence, police say. But the victim said Miller was pounding on the front and rear doors and trying to enter the home.

Police returned to the scene and took Miller into custody again, this time charging him with intimidation of a victim and other offenses. He was taken back to York County Prisoner Intake. Bond was set at $500,000 due to the second arrest, according to police.