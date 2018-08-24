× 2 Dauphin County men arrested in drug deal gone awry

STEELTON — A drug sale gone wrong led to criminal charges for two Dauphin County men on August 13 in Steelton, police say.

According to Steelton Borough Police, Deshaun Scott and Tejal Matai Beamer, both 18, were arrested following an incident in the area of Locust and Front streets.

Police were first called to the scene for the report of a crash. Scott, who was identified as the driver, allegedly told police he was sitting in his car in a parking lot when someone jumped into his vehicle and attempted to carjack it. The suspect was armed with a gun, Scott said.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Beamer, when Beamer returned to the scene to recover his gold teeth.

After interviewing all parties again, police say, they determined that the incident was a drug deal gone awry. Officers believe Beamer sold Scott a controlled substance, and Scott paid him with fake money. Scott then attempted to flee the scene, but crashed his car into a pole and flower stand as he tried to escape, police say.

Beamer was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Scott was charged with making a false report to police, reckless driving, and accidents involving property.