After surviving a near-death experience with a Doritos bag, ‘Nacho’ the cat is looking for a new home

LANCASTER — Thanks to a bit of timely help from a Good Samaritan, one Lancaster County kitty has the chance to salvage a happy ending from a near-CATastrophe.

According to Pet Pantry of Lancaster, the cat was found along Route 283 two weeks ago by a woman driving by. The woman said the unfortunate kitty had gotten its face stuck in a snack-size bag of Doritos, and was slowly suffocating to death.

The woman retrieved the stricken cat and cut the bag off, allowing him to breathe again. She then took the cat to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster for a medical exam, the shelter said in a press release.

Staff at Pet Pantry determined the cat — which they named “Nacho” — was in good shape, although he may have squandered one of his nine lives.

Nacho was vaccinated, neutered, and given some time to recover in foster care for a few weeks.

Now Nacho is ready to put this experience behind him and find a new home, the Pet Pantry says. He’s up for adoption at the Pantry’s main location at 26 Millersville Road in Lancaster.

The Pet Pantry describes Nacho as “shy, but really sweet.”

He’s also very lucky, according to Pet Pantry medical director and co-founder Dr. Bryan Langlois.

“It was a truly heroic and life saving thing that this amazing woman did for Nacho to first see him and then have the intuition to stop and help,” Langlois said in a press release. “From what was described to me, he likely would not have survived much longer. He is a lucky little guy and now we will just focus on finding him a good home, one where he can perhaps enjoy his love of Doritos in more moderation and without the near death experience.”

Anyone interested in adopting “Nacho” will have to go through the Pet Pantry’s regular adoption application and screening process.

He can be visited with during the Pantry’s normal business hours which can be found on their website.