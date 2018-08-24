× Dauphin County couple accused of two armed robberies in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township Police have arrested a couple accused of committing at least two armed robberies in Harrisburg this week.

According to Lower Swatara Township Police, Joseph Wingard and Chelsea Camp, both 27, were taken into custody Tuesday at the Hollywood Hotel on Richardson Road. They are accused of robbing one victim at knifepoint Tuesday at 7:59 a.m., and of robbing a Harrisburg restaurant Monday night.

Police say the investigation began with Tuesday’s incident on the 3400 block of Derry Street. A victim reported being robbed of an undetermined amount of cash and financial documents by a white male and female who fled together in a silver Ford pickup truck.

An investigation determined the suspects were Wingard and Camp, who were found in their hotel at 9:30 a.m. Camp was taken into custody without incident, police say, but Wingard allegedly resisted arrest and bit two officers, both of who required medical treatment.

After their arrest, police determined that Wingard and Camp were suspects in the Monday night robbery at the restaurant.

During a search following their arrest, officers allegedly recovered cash and financial documents taken from the victim, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Both were arraigned on charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. They were remanded to Dauphin County Prison after neither could post bail.

Wingard is also wanted by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for an earlier violation, police say.