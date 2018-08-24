× Dauphin County man accused of yelling lewd comments at 2 Steelton girls while driving under the influence

STEELTON — A 63-year-old Dauphin County man is facing a series of charges after police say he drove by a pair of juveniles and yelled lewd comments.

Rodney K. Shirk is charged with corruption of minors, harassment, driving under the influence of cocaine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the August 12 incident, which occurred on the 100 block of Front Street in Steelton.

According to Steelton Police, Shirk was arrested after police were informed that he was circling the block in a Corvette, yelling lewd comments to two girls. The victims told police that some of his statements included references to taking them home.

Police say when they performed a traffic stop, they determined that Shirk was intoxicated, and found cocaine in his possession.