× Grantville man arrested in connection with Sweet Frog armed robbery

SOUTH HANOVER TWP., Dauphin County — Police have arrested a Grantville man in connection with the armed robbery of a Sweet Frog.

Troy Schweiger, 20, was taken into custody outside of his home Friday morning. He faces multiple counts of robbery, burglary, possessing instruments of a crime, terroristic threats and other related offenses.

Schweiger allegedly entered the frozen yogurt chain Thursday night brandishing an assault-style rifle and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. Employees told authorities that he was wearing a Halloween-type mask.

Police say the weapon, cash and all the clothing allegedly used during the robbery were recovered when a search warrant was executed.