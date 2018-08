Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eastern York: 41

Columbia: 13

A new coach means fresh success for Eastern York, as Dave Kemmick guided the Golden Knights to the postseason for the first time in 24 years.

The River Rivalry is always fun and Columbia is hoping their young team with just three seniors can rise to the challenge. A win in week one would be a huge confidence booster after an 0-10 record last season.