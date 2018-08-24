HSFF 2018 week 1 Hempfield at Dallastown highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hempfield: 24

Dallastown: 19

The Black Knights and the Wildcats met twice last season, with Hempfield taking both matchups. Hempfield defeated Dallastown 38-14 last year’s season opener, then knocked off the Wildcats 31-28 in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A playoffs. Hempfield went on to bow out to Cumberland Valley in the district semifinals. This year, Hempfield brings back four starters on the offensive line, but graduation losses cleaned out the skill position spots.

Dallastown is making its debut under new head coach Ron Miller, who takes over on the Wildcat sidelines after a successful tenure at West York. One of the biggest returning stars is senior running back Nyzair Smith, the reigning York County Offensive Player of the Year, who racked up 2,087 yards and 31 touchdowns last year. Smith is currently mulling scholarship offers from Morgan State and Sacred Heart.