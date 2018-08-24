HSFF 2018 week 1 Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lancaster Catholic: 28

Camp Hill: 7

Preview: It's a new era for Lancaster Catholic, Todd Mealy Takes over for Bruce Harbach who retired after 16 season and two state titles. Mealy brings head coaching experience from his days at Penn Manor, and has spent the last two seasons as the Crusaders defensive coordinator.

Camp Hill is looking to bounce back after a four-win 2017 campaign. Some of their struggles you can say had to do with bad luck and drama. It's a new year, with hopefully new results for the Lions.