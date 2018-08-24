HSFF 2018 week 1 Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manheim Central: 44

Susquehanna Township: 0

Preview: The Barons are coming off a District 3 Class 5A title and a deep run through the PIAA playoffs, which ended with a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Gateway in the semifinals. It was the first and only loss of the year for Central, which finished 13-1. This year, the Barons bring back junior quarterback Evan Simon, a 2,600-yard, 29-TD passer last season. Simon is already reportedly sifting through offers from West Virginia, Lehigh, Temple, Rutgers, Pitt, UConn and UMass. RB Tyler Flick and the bulk of the Baron offensive line is back in the huddle as well.

Susquehanna Township is coming off a disappointing 4-6 campaign, which is substandard for a team that used to district playoff appearances under coach Joe Headen. On the bright side, they bring back a ton of experience, led by QB Rashaan Carlton, a 1,600-yard passer last year. Facing Central is a challenge right off the bat for Susquehanna Township, but don’t count them out.