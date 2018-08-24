HSFF 2018 week 1 Middletown at Lower Dauphin highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Middletown: 42

Lower Dauphin: 14

Preview: Hersheypark Stadium has not been a fun place to play for Middletown in recent years; the Blue Raiders’ last visit came last December, when their bid for a perfect season and a PIAA Class 3A title was ended with a 41-24 loss to Quaker Valley. Middletown also lost to Beaver Falls in the 2016 PIAA Class 3A final, which means that in the last two seasons, the Raiders have compiled a 29-2 record, with both of those losses coming in Chocolatetown. This year, Middletown has some graduation holes to fill, but the Raiders bring back junior running back Jose Lopez, who rushed for more than 1,800 yards last season, and QB Scott Ash, a 3,000-yard passer.

Lower Dauphin managed a .500 record for the second straight season last year. That’s not up to the Falcons’ usual standards. This year, they’ll have to replace all-conference running back and primary offensive weapon Brendan Shaffer. And that could be a challenge, given that their most experienced rusher, Isaac Buck, carried the ball just 10 times last year.