HSFF 2018 Week 1 preview
-
Here are your 2018 high school football schedules for the Mid-Penn, L-L League, YAIAA and Tri-Valley League
-
FOX43 High School Football Frenzy to return on August 24
-
FOX43 Football Frenzy Game of the Week and other games to watch for Week 1
-
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley
-
Penn State ranked in the top 10 in both major college football polls
-
-
HSFF: Preparing students not just for college, but for the work force after high school
-
Plenty of sunshine Friday and throughout the weekend as temperatures slowly warm
-
Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 18, 2018)
-
Downtown Inc. CEO to celebrate National French Fry Day with 27 stops around downtown York
-
Northeastern graduate completes chemotherapy after 3-year journey, the milestone sparking mixed emotions
-
-
There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
-
Tour de France 2018: Geraint Thomas wins to make sporting history
-
Four-day school week goes into effect in one school district