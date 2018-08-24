HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley: Two of the Mid-Penn Conference’s perennial powerhouses clash in a season-opening showdown in Mechanicsburg. CV and McDevitt have combined to capture 24 district championships, and both are expected to compete for the top spot in the Commonwealth and Keystone divisions this season.

The host Eagles are coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2017 that saw them get all the way to the District 3 Class 6A title game before bowing out with a 24-21 loss to Manheim Township. CV lost a lot of offensive production from last year to graduation, but the Eagles always seem to have plenty of talent in the pipeline to draw from. Quarterback Jared Plessinger, who passed for 1,196 yards and scored 15 touchdowns last season, is back to lead CV’s vaunted Wing-T attack.

McDevitt also went 10-3 last season, falling 45-24 to Berks Catholic in the District 3 Class 4A final. The Crusaders have a standout player in wideout Nazir Burnett, a 6-2, 175-pound senior and Syracuse recruit who racked up 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns on 52 catches last year. He’ll be the primary target for quarterback Chase Diehl, who is also back in the McDevitt huddle after throwing for more than 2,997 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.