Lancaster County man arrested on alleged Megan's Law violations

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 31-year-old Lancaster County man was arrested earlier this month for a Megan’s Law violation, according to Manheim Township Police.

Matthew Edward Miller, no known address, was charged after authorities learned he was no longer living at his last known address. Police say Miller was evicted on August 12, and failed to notify the Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan’s Law Unit of a new address. He also did not maintain an updated and accurate registry of his employment, police say. He allegedly told the State Police Megan’s Law Unit that he was employed by a business where he had not worked for more than three years.

In addition, police say, Miller did not register a Facebook account he had been using, which is another Megan’s Law violation.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller. Bail was set at $50,000. Miller is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison.