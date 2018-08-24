× Lancaster man accused of child endangerment, harassment during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — A 23-year-old Lancaster man is facing child endangerment and harassment charges after a domestic dispute at his residence Thursday night at 9:44 p.m., police say.

Alex J. Carrion, of Michelle Drive, is accused of pushing a victim down onto a bed while the victim was holding a 1-year-old child. He then allegedly pinned the victim on the bed by placing his hands on the victim’s chest and shoulders, according to Manheim Township Police. Carrion then allegedly tried to pull the child from the victim’s arms by force.

Police took Carrion into custody. He was transported to Central Arraignment for booking.