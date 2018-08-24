Mail scam targeting people in Dauphin County for thousands of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The State Department of Revenue is warning against a scam targeting people living in Dauphin County. Scammers are mailing fake property seizure warrants claiming to be the State of Pennsylvania.

While at first glance the letters may look legitimate, officials say anytime you receive mail asking for money you should take time and review all documents before sending money.

"First and foremost with anything nowadays, you really have to exercise some caution," said Jeffrey Johnson, Department of Revenue Communications Director. "These mailings are designed to look like an official government notice."

At first glance the letter may look legitimate, but when you take a closer look a few red flags jump out right away:

The seals do not represent the State of Pennsylvania.

No government agency would put in bold letters, "Your property is at risk."

The letter is vague in not naming a state department but just says, "State of Pennsylvania."

The letter is dated July of 2018 but says if your taxes aren't paid by August of 2017 further action may be taken.

We called the number listed on the property seizure scam warrant. It's out of service, but officials still advise people to be cautious. Scammers are always finding new ways to contact people and creating new numbers. When searching the number associated with this scam, 1-888-614-5056, it was used as a computer repair scam about a year ago, before being used this time around.

"We know that con-artist are looking for a new scheme all the time to catch people and put them in a situation where they're fearful and will hand over money immediately," said Johnson. "But we want to make sure people are aware of this so it won't happen to them."

Police say investigating scams can be difficult and lead to dead ends, especially scams that originate by mail.

"Many times it's international, usually it's not local," said Cpl. Walt Cook with Lower Paxton Police Department. "It's difficult to trace it back to somebody at least with computers we have IPO addresses and things like that."

Police say if you are contacted in anyway saying you owe money, or you won money but need to send money to receive your prize, it's always best to contact police first and let them know of the letter, phone call or message you received.