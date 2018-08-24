× Maryland man accused of burglarizing Northside Pool in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — A 24-year-old Maryland man was arrested overnight after Waynesboro Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Northside Pool on Brown Street.

According to police, officers responding to an alarm call at 3:57 a.m. discovered Tyler Michael Edwards, of Smithsburg, MD, inside the lifeguard’s office. He was taken into custody, police say.

Edwards was transported to Franklin County Prison, where he is being held on charges of burglary and criminal trespass.