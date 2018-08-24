New on-demand public transportation launches Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Okay, are we ready?”

We sure are.

“It’s sort of like the Netflix of transportation,” said Richard Farr, executive director of Rabbit Transit.

We’re on board with that.

Rabbit Transit’s newest transportation, the Hopper, is an on-demand bus service.

That means no more checking bus schedules, asking friends for rides, or calling cabs.

“We wanted to try something different versus a printed schedule with a time table and a bus just running on a route. We wanted to try something where you request it and we come get you,” said Farr.

Here’s how it works…

Travelers can download the app Microtransit.

You can enter where you are and where you want to go.

Then all you have to do it wait for the Hopper to pull up right to your door, and it will take you directly to your destination.

"We selected the color of the vehicle, black, to look different than the fleet. People perceive black cars to be something exciting,” said Farr.

Sounds exclusive, and expensive.

But at only $2 per ride, Farr hopes a service like this can add a layer of convenience as people go about their every day lives.

“Transportation is important to everybody. It’s how you maintain quality of life, it’s how you make the connections, and we want people to be able to move about freely and meet their needs in the community.”

The Hopper officially launches on Monday.

Right now, it will run in East York and Red Lion, Monday through Friday from 11 until 6.

Farr says this is just the beginning, and he hopes the Hopper will cover more area for more hours down the road.

The Hopper will run in conjunction with Rabbit Transit's other services.