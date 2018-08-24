× PA Turnpike travelers in Dauphin, Lebanon counties will see construction detours this weekend

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation remind motorists traveling the PA Turnpike (I-76) this weekend, both eastbound and westbound in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, that detours will be in effect between Exit 247 (Harrisburg East) and Exit 266 (Lebanon-Lancaster).

The closures will occur from 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25 to 4:00 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 26.

The weekend detours are needed to safely remove the existing bridge beams and then to install new bridge beams at milepost 251. This work is being done as part of PennDOT’s Route 283 project. With Route 283 divided, the local lanes will have rolling stoppages throughout this timeframe.

Detours are as follows:

Travelers heading east should take Exit 247 (Harrisburg East) to I-283 North to US 322 East to SR 72 South to return to Turnpike at Exit 266 (Lebanon-Lancaster).

Travelers heading west should take Exit 266 (Lebanon-Lancaster) to SR 72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to return to Turnpike at Exit 247 (Harrisburg East).

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation