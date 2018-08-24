Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY,Pa--- Music in the city of York is starting Saturday with the Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival. The festival is all about home made and traditional instruments. This festival is hosted by the York Emporium at 343 West Market street in York City. Two stages with a full music schedule starting this morning with “Those Baron Boys”. Plus you can try some of the great food vendors and merchandise being sold throughout the event.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival, checkout the website at www.cigarboxnation.com.