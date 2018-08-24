Plenty of sunshine Friday and throughout the weekend as temperatures slowly warm

ANOTHER STELLAR DAY: It’s a clear, cool and comfortable throughout Central PA on this Friday morning, and more fabulous weather is expected during the rest of the day. Temperatures begin in the 50s. The rest of Friday brings plenty of blue skies to the region after the cool and comfy start. Humidity levels are still low for this time of year, and temperatures are just a touch higher. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. All looks perfect for Friday evening plans! Temperatures fall through the 70s and into the 60s for the latter portion of the evening. The overnight period is clear, cool, and comfy again with calm winds. Expect lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

NICE WEEKEND FORECAST AHEAD: A fabulous weekend forecast is ahead for the region. Saturday continues the bountiful sunshine after yet another cooler and comfortable start. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity creeps up slightly, but it won’t start to feel muggy again until Sunday. Some clouds start to filter in much later during the afternoon. Sunday is mainly dry under partly cloudy skies, and it’s warmer. There’s a small chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. However, most are expected to stay dry. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s.

TOASTY START NEXT WEEK: Monday is even warmer, and there’s the chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tuesday is hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures are toasty, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle to even upper 90s at times. A couple thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out. Most are expected to stay dry Monday and Tuesday despite the small thunderstorm risk. Wednesday brings more of the same, with more heat and humidity. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle to upper 90s. Thursday is warm and stuffy, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!