× Police investigate shooting in Lancaster that sent one person to hospital

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster that sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of the 600 block of Third Street around 3:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a 28-year-old man who was shot in the torso. The condition of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or submit an anonymous tip by texting LANCS (plus your message) to 847411.