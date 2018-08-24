× Police: Man posed as Chambersburg Borough employee, burglarized home

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are searching for a male suspect that they say posed as a Chambersburg Borough employee and burglarized a home on the unit block of South Second Street on Thursday.

According to police, the man told the victim he needed to enter the victim’s home to check the water and pipes. While inside, he allegedly stole several hundred dollars in cash and several thousand dollars worth of jewelry.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, approximately six feet tall, with graying black hair and a slender build. He was reportedly wearing green work clothes and was clean-shaven, police say.

The incident occurred between 2 and 3 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or submit an online tip.